Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Crown Castle by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after buying an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after buying an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

