Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 6,510 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

