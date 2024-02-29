Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,580 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,930,000 after purchasing an additional 299,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

ALLY opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

