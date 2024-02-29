Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,083,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $9,192,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,235,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IYC stock opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

