Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

