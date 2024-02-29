Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.6 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $197.54 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.69. The company has a market capitalization of $164.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

