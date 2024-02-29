Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $8,724,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

