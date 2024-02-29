Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,730 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,512,000 after purchasing an additional 827,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,715,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,466,000 after buying an additional 291,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,555,000 after buying an additional 316,432 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 43.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 762,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 231,034 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 4.2% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 583,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Ternium Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.95%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

