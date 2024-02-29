Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) VP Sells $503,830.60 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.4 %

MUSA opened at $415.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.54 and its 200-day moving average is $357.71. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $416.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Further Reading

