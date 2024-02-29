Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $46.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MUR. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

