Murphy Oil Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.22. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

