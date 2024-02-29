MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Up 1.8 %

MSCI stock opened at $567.91 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $564.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.