MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,584,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 68.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 635,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after buying an additional 258,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $14,719,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $100.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $98.55. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

