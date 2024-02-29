MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of PNW stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

