MQS Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 28.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 83.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITGR opened at $108.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $108.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

