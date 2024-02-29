Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $111.26 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $112.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
