Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 190.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.