Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 6,254 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,612 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 35,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

MFG opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

