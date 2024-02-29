Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 65,328 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,010,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $599.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.