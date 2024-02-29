Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $340,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $178.68 billion, a PE ratio of 107.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

