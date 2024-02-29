Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $233,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Shares of PNR opened at $76.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $77.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

