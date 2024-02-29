Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the third quarter worth about $178,000.

Franklin FTSE China ETF stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $95.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.50.

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

