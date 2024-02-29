Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $592,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $221.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.22.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

