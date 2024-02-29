Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $353,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 373,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

