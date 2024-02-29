Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.05% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

LCTU opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

