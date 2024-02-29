Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 882 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

IBM stock opened at $186.19 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

