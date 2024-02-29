Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 725 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PEP stock opened at $166.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $228.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

