Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 4,929 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 33,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Barclays by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Down 1.4 %

BCS opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

