Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $22,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 57,288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,265,000 after buying an additional 129,153 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

