Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

