Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Mobileye Global worth $16,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $423,732,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,304,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,797 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 3,393.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,521,000 after buying an additional 1,454,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MBLY shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

