Mizuho Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $200.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Get Hess alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $145.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hess has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,374,000 after buying an additional 1,998,824 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,336,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hess by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Hess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.