MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) PT Raised to $14.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $952.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.47. MidCap Financial Investment has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 42.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

