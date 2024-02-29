MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MFIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.79.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MFIC opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $952.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.47. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 42.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

