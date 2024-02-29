MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Hits $592.32 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $112.81 or 0.00179293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $592.32 million and $55.55 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 114.2905959 USD and is up 5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $51,776,254.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

