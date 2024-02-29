Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Gap Down to $11.73

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.73, but opened at $11.34. Metals Acquisition shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 1,777 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on MTAL shares. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

