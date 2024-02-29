Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRSN. Wedbush raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.
Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 13.6 %
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,108 shares of company stock worth $127,663. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
