Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 13.6 %
NASDAQ MRSN opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $585.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $1.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,108 shares of company stock worth $127,663. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
