Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.280-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.28-$3.35 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 3.4 %

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 181,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $85.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

