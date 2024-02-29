Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $87.00 at Oppenheimer

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $82.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.50. 217,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.91. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,834 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,446,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

