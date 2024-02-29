Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

MMSI opened at $80.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.91. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 526,385 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,881,000 after buying an additional 520,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after buying an additional 456,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,777,000 after buying an additional 427,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.