Mercia Asset Management’s (MERC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 63 ($0.80) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Mercia Asset Management Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 30.25 ($0.38) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.10. The stock has a market cap of £132.87 million, a PE ratio of -3,025.00 and a beta of 1.28. Mercia Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.60 ($0.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 3.54.
Mercia Asset Management Company Profile
