Mercia Asset Management’s (MERC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 63 ($0.80) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Mercia Asset Management Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 30.25 ($0.38) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.10. The stock has a market cap of £132.87 million, a PE ratio of -3,025.00 and a beta of 1.28. Mercia Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.60 ($0.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

