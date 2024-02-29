Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.30. 2,896,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,971,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aragon Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,397,000 after buying an additional 610,006 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 482,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,677,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after buying an additional 2,698,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

