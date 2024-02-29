MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MediWound from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MediWound by 122.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
