MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MediWound from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get MediWound alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MDWD

MediWound Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $14.37 on Monday. MediWound has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $14.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MediWound by 122.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.