McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of McKesson worth $31,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.86.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:MCK opened at $523.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.83. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $524.69.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.