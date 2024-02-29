McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.6 %

MCK traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $519.93. 36,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $489.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.83. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $524.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.86.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

