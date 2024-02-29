McEwen Mining (MUX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Shares of MUX stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,128. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.05 and a 12 month high of C$13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$408.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

