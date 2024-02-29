MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.
MaxiPARTS Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.44.
About MaxiPARTS
