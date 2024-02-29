Mather Group LLC. Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.88.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,016.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,017.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,696.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2,613.77.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

