Martin Monro Purchases 10,000 Shares of Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Martin Monro purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.04 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,350.00 ($6,764.71).

Service Stream Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93.

Service Stream Company Profile

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

