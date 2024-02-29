Martin Monro Purchases 10,000 Shares of Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Martin Monro purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.04 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,350.00 ($6,764.71).
Service Stream Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93.
Service Stream Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Service Stream
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
Receive News & Ratings for Service Stream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Stream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.